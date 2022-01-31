The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 29, 2022, just prior to 1:00 AM, Missoula Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Milwaukee for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver who just crashed into another vehicle.
I witness reported the driver nearly struck two other vehicles before entering the parking lot and crashing into a parked pickup [sic].
Officers arrived and identified the driver as Kelly Reno. An officer conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and subsequently arrested Reno for DUI.
A Reno had three prior DUI convictions, the 4th is classified as a felony [sic].
