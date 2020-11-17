MISSOULA - A new direct flight is landing at the Missoula International Airport in February 2021.
Allegiant will be offering direct flights to Orange County, California from MSO twice a week beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with a limited time ticket-fare discount.
To receive the discount, tickets must be bought before Nov. 18, 2020 for flights by May 23, 2021.
“We are so fortunate to receive this excellent news during a time when air service is challenged globally,” Matthew Doucette, airport board chair of Missoula Airport, said in a release from Allegiant. “We are excited to see Allegiant add yet another nonstop destination to MSO. They have been a great community partner and the new service to Orange County, California (SNA) will provide another low-cost alternative for our passengers to and from California."