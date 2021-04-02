Missoula, Mont -- Elevate Life Nutrition was originally set to open in 2019, but that got pushed back to a new 2020 opening date. When the pandemic hit, owner John Tartol decided he wasn't going to let that ruin their plans. In fact, they were going to seize the moment and just go for it.
Business is going better than ever after than, they couldn't be more excited to bring a shop like theirs to Missoula -- and how the timing may have been just right.
"I just saw opportunity as soon as that pandemic hit, I said you know what they need us now more than ever we are getting the doors open," said Tartol.
He shared the new challengers that popped up, from opening a business in the middle of a a pandemic.
"It took us much longer to get inspections, sometimes it was hard to find to-go materials to fill our kitchen, and, but you know what we said we were going to do it, so we figured it out," said Tartol.
And it was not just about location -- making much needed marketing adjustments in a COVID friendly way.
"Really I like to do a lot of marketing person to person, just go out into the community, walk into businesses say hi, hello and introduce myself but with COVID, if we really couldn't do that, so we kind of moved into more of facebook, online, social media, and it worked out great for us, "said Tartol.
And the grand opening was when it all came together -- in full swing.
"First day was exciting, we had a good turnout a lot of people came and we couldn't complain, I mean we did more business than we really thought we would," said Tartol.
With the ball rolling, Tartol said we could be seeing them expanding their business just a few steps forward.
"Nutrition classes, stretch classes, just positive thinking little seminars, but with COVID we couldn't do that either, but we are looking forward to being able to offer that soon," said Tartol.
And not just some fun-filled events we could seeing in the near future. With business booming they will also be expanding their spring and summer weekday hours from 7am to 5pm.