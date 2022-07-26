MISSOULA, Mont. - Today we're recognizing the 32nd anniversaries of the American Disabilities Act, serving as gateway for those to access the services and assistance they need in their daily lives.

For those here in Montana the Rocky Mountain ADA Center has been the hub for those living with a disability and speaking with the director earlier today especially since the start of the pandemic more people had questions and concerns about what their future would look like.

In the last 32 years this act served as a catalyst in connecting folks to guidance on how a disability can and will impact them moving forward. Which prior to the law taking affect in 1990. Director Emily Shuman says the acts in the past did not encompass all the disabilities our communities face in today's world. So, on days like today it’s about recognizing the strides we've been able to accomplish like the ADA center and keeping this advocacy going for years to come.

"Most people will acquire a disability with age or may acquire a disability from an illness or an accident and not just in our region but all across the country, it's really important that we are bring awareness to this law because it could apply to each and every one of us at some point in our life span,” said Shuman.

With no in-person offices in Montana, the demand for tele-communication services is booming, so they're expanding their accessibility for anyone seeking guidance.

You can connect with them by heading to their website, as well as chat with a representative over the social media pages. You can also call their center hotline at 1(800)949-4232.