This election is the first time the late John Engen will not be on the ballot since 2006.

Andrea Davis was born and raised in Kalispell, and for the past 15 years, she has been working for the Missoula-based nonprofit organization, Homeword.

This election was Davis’ first run for public office, however, she has 22 years of experience working in the housing sector.

Mike Nugent graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Political Science and a Masters Degree in Public Administration.

Nugent is the President of the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and the Vice-President of the Missoula County Fairgrounds Foundation.

We will continue to provide further coverage on this mayoral election as Davis and Nugent move on to square off against each other in November.