MISSOULA, Mont. - We're checking in with the Humane Society of Western Montana to see how the ongoing shortage of veterinarians is impacting both families and shelters across Montana. Forcing some folks to make some tough decisions when it comes to their pets.

Everything has come as a triangle effect for our animal shelters, like the humane society receiving calls from families impacted by the pandemic, inflation and the need for help now more than ever before with little to no options to turn to.

Since the pandemic, we've seen the vet shortage impact shelter's ability to meet the growing and financially demanding obligation to provide spaces, services and homes for pets.

This has not only led to a reduced number of pets that they can help, but with a staff working under one veterinarian who is trying to serve pet owners and businesses from all across Montana.

The full circle effect of troubles we've seen in the last few years has only gotten worse.

"One of our objectives is to try and keep people with their pets as much as we possibly can and the way that you do that is by offering more and more services and of course there is more of a demand of our services and that means people are making choices that we wish they didn't have to make,” said Executive Director Marta Pierpoint.

Looking at this issue on a broader scale, Pierpoint reiterates the ongoing troubles we're facing as a community like the housing and mental health crisis. Having families let go of their furry friends is the last thing we want to see. As our animal shelters continue to power through those staffing and service shortages, but they want to let you know that they're always here to help the best way that they can.