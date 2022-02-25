MISSOULA, Mont. - The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival today announced the winners of four competitions at the 2022 event. Most of the 150-plus films in the festival made their World or North American Premiere, creating a huge field of potential contenders and elevating the level of competition into rarified air.
The 2022 competitions featured 44 films, including 26 World and 12 North American premieres, during the first ever hybrid edition of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. One prize winner in each of four categories – Feature, Big Sky Award, Short (under 40 min) and Mini-Doc (under 15 min) – was selected by the festival jury. Considerations were also made for artistic vision in three categories. Winners receive a $500 cash prize, and Short and Mini-Doc winners automatically qualify for consideration, the following year, for an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The 2022 competition jury included representatives from Vice Studios, NY Times OpDocs, LA Times Studios, NW Film Center, Collective Eye Films, DC Black Film Festival, the Montana Film Commission and many independent filmmakers.
“This is likely the most competitive slate we’ve seen, perhaps due to the backlog of high-quality films awaiting the opportunity to reach live audiences,” says Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg. “It has been a joy to host hundreds of visiting filmmakers as we return to in-person exhibition event and welcome thousands to enjoy these spectacular films online as well.”
Encore screenings of the award winners take place at The Roxy on Sunday, February 27 at 5:45pm and 8:30pm. Learn more at bigskyfilmfest.org.
Mini-Doc Competition – films 15 minutes and under Jury: Amy Dotson (NW Film Center), Kristine Stolakis (Lamplighter Films), Nani Walker (LA Times Studios)
WINNER: NICE TO MEET YOU ALL Director: Guen Murroni Producers: Verity Wislocki, Morgan Tovey Frost 2021, UK -- 12 minutes North American Premiere
SYNOPSIS: NICE TO MEET YOU ALL is a celebration of a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder who has survived human trafficking rings in the US.
Short Competition – films between 15 and 40 minutes in length Jury: Christine Ketcher (NY Times Op-Docs), Kevin Sampson (DC Black Film Festival), Nevo Shinaar (Independent Filmmaker and Producer)
SHORT WINNER: SHUT UP AND PAINT Directors: Titus Kaphar, Alex Mallis Producer: Chloe Gbai 2022, USA -- 20 minutes World Premiere SYNOPSIS: Painter Titus Kaphar looks to film as a medium in the face of an insatiable art market seeking to silence his activism.
SHORT ARTISTIC VISION AWARD: HERD Director: Omer Daida Producer: Roni Caspi 2021, Israel -- 37 minutes North American Premiere
SYNOPSIS: Itamar, Naama’s father, owns a ranch that raises cattle for slaughter. Tenyear-old Naama deals with a big philosophical question regarding life & death while working with her Father. Together they attempt to bridge their worldview regarding death, while Naama develops feelings for the cattle, Itamar sees death as an inevitable part of life.
JURY STATEMENT: The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to a beautifully composed coming-of-age meditation on tradition, family ties, and our complicated relationship with the animals that we rely on for both companionship and sustenance. The cinematography and sound design - particularly the ever-present sound of “the herd" - were mesmerizing, immersing us fully in Na’ama's world
Big Sky Award--Presented to a film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West. Jury: Joanne Feinberg (Independent Producer and former Director of Programming at BSDFF), Kanani Koster (Collective Eye Films), Allison Whitmer (Montana Film Commissioner)
BIG SKY AWARD WINNER: NEWTOK Director: Andrew Burton, Michael Kirby Smith Producer: Marie Meade 2021, USA -- 97 minutes Northwest Premiere
SYNOPSIS: As the permafrost rapidly melts, the Indigenous village of Newtok, Alaska is quickly eroding into the ocean. After decades of government abuse and inaction, the Yup’ik people fight to keep their community intact. Villagers are forced to decide between abandoning their traditional lands or relocating their community. NEWTOK is a powerful story of a community attempting to preserve their way of life in the face of devastating climate change.
BIG SKY CATEGORY ARTISTIC VISION AWARD: THE TRAILS BEFORE US Director: Fritz Bitsoie Producers: Emma Hsu Jackson, Luke Tate, Crista Garcia 2021, USA -- 13 minutes World Premiere
SYNOPSIS: THE TRAILS BEFORE US follows 17-year-old Nigel James, a Diné mountain biker as he hosts the first Enduro race in the Navajo Nation. Through revitalizing old sheep and livestock trails on his grandparents’ land, Nigel and a new generation of riders honor the connection to their land, community, and culture.
Jury Statement: We'd like to award The Trails Before Us with an Artistic Vision award for its reclamation of classic Western tropes and modernizing it for Indigenous communities today. We especially love the film for its focus on Indigenous achievement and the way the story's perspective is told from within the community.
Feature Competition – films over 40 minutes in length
Jury: Yael Bridge (Independent Filmmaker and Big Sky Alumna), Alice Bristow (Independent Filmmaker with Vice Studios) James-Michael Boyer (Collective Eye Films)
FEATURE WINNER: ONE ROAD TO QUARTZSITE Director: Ryan Maxey Producers: Ryan Maxey, Josh Polon 2022, USA -- 89 minutes World Premiere
SYNOPSIS: A ragtag group of crustpunks, libertarians, snowbirds, and elderly folks become unlikely neighbors during their annual pilgrimage to a temporary longterm camping community in Quartzsite, Arizona. Steeped in rural folklore and full of a diverse and quirky set of characters, ONE ROAD TO QUARTZSITE is a beautiful, poetic, observational portrait of people trying to live outside of the constraints of American society, or to simply escape the winter.
FEATURE ARTISTIC VISION AWARD: THE BALCONY MOVIE Director: Paweł Łoziński Producers: Paweł Łoziński, Agnieszka Mankiewicz 2021, Poland -- 100 minutes North American Premiere
SYNOPSIS: THE BALCONY MOVIE is a unique and endearing film that challenges our collective anxiety towards public connection with strangers. The film consists entirely of conversations that the director holds with people in the street under his Warsaw apartment; his balcony turns into an outlet for passerbys to voice their desires, fears, frustrations, regrets, or banal observations.
Jury Statement: The jury has chosen to present an Artistic Vision Award to THE BALCONY MOVIE. We found the concept of this film unique and innovative, with artistic allusions to French New Wave cinema updated for the modern day. The stylistic approach was executed with dedication by the filmmakers. It was excellently shot and edited, which highlighted the simple yet profound premise at the heart of the film, while also making it funny and entertaining to watch.
