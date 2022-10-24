Annual Cat-Griz Blood Drive battle

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana and Montana State will go head to head for the annual Cat-Griz Blood Battle for the Montana Red Cross.

The communities will have donations centers available on both college campuses and at other Red Cross Donation Centers.

The donations will get sent across the state to various hospitals and patients, and across the country if needed during the holiday season.

"During Thanksgiving we don't see as many donors come out, so those blood donations around the holidays are very important, and one donation can save up to three lives so you're making a huge impact just when you're taking an hour of your day to help save a patient," said Red Cross Coordinator Alex McKinley.

The drive will take place November 7th through the 15th, schedule your appointment during the week here. Use code GRIZCATCHALLENGE for Missoula locations, or CATGRIZCHALLENGE for Bozeman locations.