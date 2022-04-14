MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Clark Fork River Cleanup is happening Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24, and volunteer registration is still open.

A release from the Clark Fork Coalition said this year's cleanup is a DIY set-up, offering volunteers the accommodation to pick the most ideal time, day and location to volunteer.

“Last year the pandemic forced us to convert our longstanding cleanup event into a DIY format, but we still had fantastic participation, and it turns out it resulted in greater benefits for the river,” Clark Fork Coalition executive director, Karen Knudsen said in the release. “Going multi-day and expanding watershed-wide meant we had eyes on an impressive 165 additional miles of river compared to our usual fifteen-mile cleanup area.”

Volunteer registration opened online Monday, April 11, and the Clark Fork Coalition said about 50 groups and individuals have signed up as of Wednesday, April 13. Registration is open until Sunday, April 24, the final day of cleanup.

There will be cleanup supplies, biodegradable trash bags and disposable gloves, at the event for volunteers. Additionally, volunteers may use buckets to gather recyclable items, or they may bring their own.

The Clark Fork Coalition asks volunteers to wear weather-appropriate clothing to the cleanup, such as closed-toed shoes and durable gloves.

Volunteers are encouraged to post stories and photos of the cleanup using hashtags “#ClarkForkCoalition” and “#ClarkForkCleanup”. There will be selfie stations set up near the garbage collection sites.

The Clark Fork Coalition asks volunteers to fill out a post-cleanup form to record how much trash was picked up, amount of volunteers working, conditions at cleanup sites, leftover cleanup needs or items that need more effort for equipment to be picked up.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the businesses and individuals who make this event possible through financial and in-kind support,” Knudsen said in the release. “Their commitment to a clean and healthy Clark Fork provides many hundreds of people with a safe, family-friendly, and effective way to help the river.”