MISSOULA, Mont. - This weekend, the annual Jehovah's Witnesses Convention is taking place in Missoula, the first time in four years, and Colton Little sat down with two spoke-persons about the event.
Here’s what they had to say on the event:
“This year's theme of the convention is ‘exercise patience.’ And so we know we live in an impatient world. And so we're just highlighting how Bible principles can help us do just that, exercise patience, be more patient with our neighbors, our communities. And really, we've exercised a lot of patience over the last four years. We haven't had our in-person conventions. We've been holding them virtually. So we're excited to be back again. We're excited to be back here in Missoula. We love the community,” Charles Ersland said.
“We've been doing it for over 100 years. It's a big part of our we plan all year long to attend the convention. So just starting today, it was nice walking into the venue. People were hugging each other and here we have about 1,300 to 1,500 from maybe 20 or 30 different congregations in the area. So a lot of friends are seeing each other for the first time in a long time. So it's exciting,” David Keegan added.
“We'll have talks throughout the program all three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all based on that theme of exercising patience on Saturday, about noon. There's even a baptism where people volunteered and want to be baptized. Then a highlight of our conventions each year is a drama presentation, so it's a full length video presentation, all highlighting once again how we can display patience in our lives,” Ersland said.
“The presentations are all different. Each of them usually include an interview, they interview a local couple, couples that have gone through something and had to exercise patience. Sometimes there's video, reenactments, Bible characters, sometimes there's modern day reenactments of families and how they can show patience in their lives and so each of the talks builds on the theme of exercise, patience, and people love it,” Keegan said. “There's content for younger ones, for the whole family, older, younger, everybody benefits from the program.”
It's open to the public and free admission...Friday to Sunday at the Adams Center.
