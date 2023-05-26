Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Missoula, northwestern Granite and north central Ravalli Counties through 600 PM MDT... At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stevensville, or 17 miles north of Hamilton, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stevensville, Florence, Victor and Bell Crossing. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 59 and 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH