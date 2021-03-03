Antique pickup reported stolen in Missoula

1963 GMC pickup

 Photo courtesy of Missoula Police Department via Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - An antique GMC pick-up was reported stolen in Missoula Wednesday morning.

The blue 1963 GMC pickup was reportedly stolen on the 1300 block of River Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

In a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department, the pickup had a "Big Sky Solar" sign on it when it was taken.

Anyone who sees the pickup is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information to help find the vehicle or identify a suspect is asked to call officer Brandon LaRocque at (406) 552-6300 mentioning case #2021-8102. 

