When you think of the gym you probably don't think of beer and wine but VRTX Fitness is changing that with their new Apex Bistro where their motto is helping people find your balance.
Before you pass the locker rooms at VRTX you see an expresso machine, avocado toast, and beer taps. The gyms owners wanted to create a space where folks not only make healthy choices but can also kickback and enjoy the community around them.
“why cant we have it all in one spot? Push our selves really hard have an awesome workout, then enjoy the people around us who are most important and embrace that community,” VRTX Fitness managing director Skyler Anderson said.
That's where Apex comes in. For the bistro's grand opening folks can stop by for food and drink specials all weekend long. Maybe even play some cornhole on their roof top patio.
“That was something that was really important to us, to create a community gathering space where people can make choices for themselves,” Anderson said.
You can even order your food online so it will be ready for you when you stop by.
The grand opening goes from Thursday to Saturday.
On Thursday from 4pm to close Real Flavors food truck will be in the parking lot and the bistro will have $5 glasses of wine. All day they will also have buy one get one toasts and free protein in all smoothies.
Friday all day they will have buy one get one smoothie bowls and free coffe upgrades. Then from 4-close they will have $3 draft beers and Madeline's food truck will be on cite.
Finally on Saturday they will have bottomless mimosas from 11 to 2. The rooftop patio will be open with the Griz game on, and cornhole out from 11-close.