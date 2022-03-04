MISSOULA -- A sign that summer is on the way, the Missoula Downtown Association is looking for applicants to take part in some popular events.
If you love Out-To-Lunch and Downtown ToNight, now's your chance to apply.
The events are held at Caras Park, which is currently under construction, but will be ready in time for you to enjoy the food trucks and live music at both events.
If you have a food truck and want to take part in these summer events, Friday, March 4 is the last day to apply. If you've got a band and want to entertain a crowd, you have until Friday, March 11 to get your application in.
Marketing and Events Director for the Missoula Downtown Association, Kristen Sackett, said they're looking for family-friendly bands.
"We're definitely looking for family-friendly of course. Folks that really add to the atmosphere and engage the community, like [at] Downtown ToNight, dance parties break out all the time, Out-To-Lunch as well," Sackett said.
Out-To-Lunch runs Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June, July and August. Downtown ToNight runs Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the same months.
Sackett said each event has a different musical atmosphere.
"Out to lunch is more of the like chill bands. It's great background music and dancy music and Downtown ToNight is more of a like hardy vibe and get people up and dancing," she said.
Sackett said the renovations in Caras Park will give them the space to have more vendors this year than they've had in the past.
"Food vending has grown in our country to be a thing and people have large food trucks, but that requires more power needs, so the infrastructure in Caras is definitely dated. We're able to accommodate as best we can now, but now with the updates we'll be able to accommodate even more," she said.
The plan is to get most of the renovations done in time for the return of the Garden City Brewfest in May.
If you want to help keep these events admission-free for the public, sponsorships are available for both events.
