MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County announced applications for the Tax Appeal Board and the Seeley Lake Cemetery District Board are being accepted.
Current members are eligible for reappointment and will be given priority if they submit a letter of interest and meet qualifications to continue serving.
New applicants are encouraged to apply as well.
The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications online here before 3:00 pm on Friday, March 4.
Three community councils also have vacant terms to be filled by election.
Positions are open to new applicants on the following boards:
Tax Appeal Board: Seeking applicants to fill one three-year term that expires March 31, 2022. The new three-year term begins April 1, 2022, and runs through March 31, 2025. The board is comprised of five members and meets to hear taxpayers' appeals from property tax assessments and attend meetings*called by the state tax appeal board. The county tax appeal board is in session from July 1 until Dec. 31 of the current tax year to hear protests concerning assessments made by the Department of Revenue. The board meets until all protest have been considered, and, as provided in MCA 15-2-201, may meet after Dec. 31.
*Protests are often heard during business hours and require board member participation and dedication during that time. In-person hearings are held in the upstairs conference room, in the Department of Revenue building, at 2681 Palmer Street. Applicants must be Missoula County residents.
Seeley Lake Cemetery District Board: Seeking applicants to fill one three-year term that expires April 30, 2022. The new three-year term begins May 1, 2022, and runs through April 30, 2025. In addition, there is one vacant seat open until filled with a term through April 30, 2024. The board governs and manages the Seeley Lake Cemetery District. Meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at FaithChapel at 3260 Highway 83 N.
Community Councils: Three community councils listed below, also have vacant terms to be filled by election. Qualified residents can file as a candidate in May 3, 2022, Special District Election, before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Elections Office at 140 N. Russell St., Missoula. For filing questions, visit http://missoula.co/candidatefiling, call 406-258-4751 or email electioninfo@missoulacounty.us.
Evaro-Finley O'Keefe Community Council--Seeking applicants to fill the remainder of one, three-year term that runs through May 31, 2023, and the remainder of one, three-year term that runs through May 31, 2022. At that time, if the council members wish to continue serving, they will need to file as a candidate in the special district elections. Council members act as a liaison between the citizens of the Evaro-Finley-O’Keefe area and the county commissioners, providing information deemed useful, beneficial and helpful in decisions that affect the community. Applicants must be residents of the Evaro-Finley-O’Keefe community.
Swan Valley Community Council-Seeking applicants to fill the remainder of one vacant term that runs through May 31, 2023. At that time, if the council member wishes to continue serving, they will need to file as a candidate in the 2023 special district elections. In addition, the council is seeking to fill a paid hourly position to take meeting minutes during meetings. Council members act as a liaison between the citizens of the Swan Valley area and the county commissioners, providing information deemed useful, beneficial and helpful in decisions that affect the community. Applicants must be residents of the Swan Valley community. Meetings are required; the council meets monthly on the third Tuesday at 6 p.m.
West Valley Community Council–Seeking applicants to fill the remainder of one vacant three-year term through May 31, 2022,and one vacant three-year term through May 31, 2023. At that time, if the council members wish to continue serving, they will need to file as a candidate in the special district elections. Council members act as a liaison between the citizens of the West Valley area and the county commissioners, providing information deemed useful, beneficial and helpful in decisions that affect the community. Applicants must be residents of the West Valley community.
Should the community council terms not be filled through the election process, the terms will remain vacant until filled by commissioner appointment.
For more information, contact administrative AssistantKyla Lehnerz at klehnerz@missoulacounty.us
All board vacancies are listed online.
