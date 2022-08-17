Applications for Missoula Mayor now open, city begins appointment process

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Missoula community continues to mourn the loss of its longest standing mayor, John Engen, the city is taking steps forward in its transition process.

Applications to be considered for mayor are now open and will close at noon, August 26.

Acting Mayor Gwen Jones said she and other council leadership have developed an application for the office of Mayor over recent months to start the transition process smoothly.

She recognized after 17 years under Mayor Engen's leadership, there will be a period of transition.

“No one is ever going to replace John Engen," Jones said. "We’re never going to have another mayor like John Engen again. He was so unique, and such a great fit for this job. I think we just need to look at going forward, how do we have a good, successful mayor, because that’s good for our community. We’re going to have to figure out how we cope with some change.”

In the meantime, she said, her focus over this next month is to keep moving the city forward and set the mayor up for success.

Here is a look at the transition timeline:

Aug. 26: Applications close

Aug. 29: City Council select candidates to interview

Sept. 7: City Council interviews candidates

Sept. 12: City Council nominates and votes on new mayor

Sept. 14: Selected candidate will be sworn in to office

For more on eligibility requirements and to view the application, click here.