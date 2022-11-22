Applications open for Habitat for Humanity of Missoula's new housing opportunity

MISSOULA, Mont. - Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is preparing to break ground its latest building project, a new triplex to give three families a homeownership opportunity in 2023.
Instead of the single family homes they've recently built, this project makes the most of a more dense area and adds multi-family housing, Tom Gudmundsson, the program director, explained.
According to designs, the units will contain two to three bedrooms and are located in the Franklin to Fort neighborhood on Burlington Avenue.
Crews are finalizing designs and estimated to finish construction around November 2023, Gudmundsson said. But before they break ground, families need to be selected so they can be a part of the construction process.
“Throughout that process, they're not only gaining skills to do maintenance and interaction and actually upkeep on their home, they know where everything is," Gudmundsson said. "They know how everything works because they helped build it. But it's also it's a point of pride, right? This isn't just a home that you were able to afford. This is a home that you helped to build."
Applications for the homes are now open for families who demonstrate a housing need, make between 40% and 80% of area median income and have lived in Missoula for more than a year.
Applications are due by December 2 at 5 p.m. and can be accessed by emailing impact!habitatmissoula.org or calling 406-549-8210.
