MISSOULA, Mont. - Appointments for Missoula County residents are available for nearly 700 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
If you would like an appointment, you can visit covid19.missoula.co for the links to make an appointment.
Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment starting at 1:00 pm. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Clinics for the vaccines include:
Thursday, April 1
Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's MarketoFirst-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older
Note: When users first access the appointment website, they may need to click over from March to April to view these appointments.
Friday, April 2
University of Montana, Adams CenteroFirst-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older
Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's MarketoFirst-dose Moderna vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older
Patients who book appointments for these clinics are committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21 days later(Pfizer) or 28 days later (Moderna)from the date of their first dose, at the same time as their first appointment.
Those who are 16 and 17-years-old must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.