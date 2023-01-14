Montana Department of Transportation

Garrison: I-90 @ MM 174.4

Image Updated Saturday at 9:28 AM

 Montana Department of Transportation

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning.

As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake.

As of 2:00 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting black ice in the following areas across the state:

Montana Department of Transportation

US-2

EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER

Black Ice

US-12

MACDONALD PASS TO HELENA

Black Ice

MT-28

RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO

Wet

Fog

Black Ice

MT-83

CLEARWATER JCT TO SEELEY LAKE

Black Ice

MT-200

GREENOUGH HILL TO CLEARWATER JCT

Black Ice

THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT

Black Ice

S-382

MT-200 TO MT-28

Black Ice

Wet

Fog

Tags

News For You