MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning.
As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake.
As of 2:00 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting black ice in the following areas across the state:
US-2
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER
Black Ice
US-12
MACDONALD PASS TO HELENA
Black Ice
MT-28
RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO
Wet
Fog
Black Ice
MT-83
CLEARWATER JCT TO SEELEY LAKE
Black Ice
MT-200
GREENOUGH HILL TO CLEARWATER JCT
Black Ice
THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT
Black Ice
S-382
MT-200 TO MT-28
Black Ice
Wet
Fog
