SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - An Arizona man was killed in a crash near Seeley Lake early Saturday morning.
Around 3:15 am, a Ford F-150 was southbound on Airport Rd. when it ran off the road to the right, striking the guardrail, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
The truck then re-entered the road and crossed over to the left before hitting the embankment and landing on its side.
A 36-year-old man from El Mirage, Arizona, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on arrival.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and road conditions were reported to be wet in the area.
