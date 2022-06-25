Arlee rehabilitation center hopes to bring year-round healing support to the Flathead Reservation

MISSOULA, Mont. - Summer is just getting started with the Arlee rehabilitation center and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes public lands are looking to bring some new, healing, therapy services into Western Montana.

Building off the inspiration of 'pawsitivity' camps happening over the summer in Arlee, ARC is looking to bring that experience to the flathead reservation all year round.

A variety of services folks across the state can take advantage of and get the much-needed support they need.

Executive director Filip Panusz says nothing is finalized yet, but the organization already has big plans.

"At some point this summer we should have a lease in place and we will be able to start working on creating that site and there is going to be a lot of work to do, we're going to be building tiny homes, putting tipis there, creating fire circles, building a pavilion, putting the dog kennels there creating facilities that allow us to take care of the people and the animals in a safe manner,” said Panusz.

Panusz says they also plan also to prepare the grounds to have several horses available for equine therapy.

He adds, a lot of work still needs to be done before it all comes together, that work will be based on their funding, volunteers, and focused planning among their supporters.

Right now, there is no timeline at when this development will begin but ARC is hoping for something to get moving by the end of this year.