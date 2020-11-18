ARLEE- The Arlee School District is going to remote learning starting Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 4.
A post from Arlee Schools on Facebook says the change is due to the number of COVID-19 cases affecting staff.
All grades will be working remotely and students will return to campus on December 7.
The rest of the boy’s basketball season will be canceled, and the boys will be meeting Wednesday for a final get-together at the usual practice time.
“We are recommending students and families stay at home as much as possible until school resumes,” the post says. “This will help slow the spread and transmission of COVID-19.”
