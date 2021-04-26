ARLEE, Mont. - A Lake County community is still in shock after four Arlee High School students were sent to the hospital after being hit by a truck Monday morning.
Emergency responders were paged to the crash at 8:40 a.m. on Highway 93 North and Taelman Street near Wilson Family Foods, which is about two blocks from Arlee Public Schools.
Arlee Schools wrote in a Facebook post, the students were brought to medical centers in Missoula with non-life threatening injuries.
Evening Anchor Angela Marshall spoke with Arlee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Perry and learned that the four who were hit are Freshman girls.
Perry says the girls have been released from the hospital and are starting the recovery process at home.
He said the situation could have been a lot worse, if it wasn't for the quick action of community members.
One girl suffered a cut to the head, broken rib, bruises and a concussion. The other three have a combination of scrapes, stitches and bruises.
Perry said the girls were walking from school to the grocery store to grab breakfast before the 9 a.m. bell.
They were crossing the highway at a designated cross-walk, which has no yellow flashing lights, when an on-coming vehicle hit them. Though they crossed at a designated cross-walk, the cross-walk has no yellow flashing lights to warn on-coming traffic.
Perry said that the unfortunate incident highlights a bigger issues in the community: traffic safety on that stretch of the highway through town.
There are 35 mile per hour speed limit signs posted with reader boards, so a driver knows how fast they're going and are reminded to slow down.
But Perry suggests adding red flashing stop lights at the crosswalks to better protect pedestrians, students and the people of Arlee. Perry said he wants to start that conversation immediately with the Montana Department of Transportation.