ARLEE, Mont. - Volunteers in Arlee were called out to fight a fire in Arlee.

Crews were on the scene in nine minutes following a 9-1-1 page according to the Arlee Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD).

Not much is known about the fire, however, the AVFD says a community member lost everything.

The Red Cross has been notified of the loss and is currently helping.

“Thanks to the hard work of our volunteers, we were able to keep it from spreading to other homes,” the volunteer fire department wrote.