CORVALLIS, Mont.- Arson is suspected in an apartment complex fire that left three people dead, and sent a fourth person to the hospital Monday.
The fire was reported at an apartment complex on Main Street, in Corvallis around 2:15 AM, Monday.
Three people died in the fire according to the sheriff's office. All of the adult victims have been identified. Their identities are not being released at this time.
Another person was taken to the hospital with significant burn injuries and injuries from jumping out of a second story window according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the incident is being treated as a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jake Auch at 406-363-3033.