One person is in jail after a trailer home went up in flames on Missoula's North Side Tuesday night.
The neighbors said they heard a "boom" just before 11 p.m. that's when they ran outside and saw flames shooting up to 50 feet in the air as the fire spread to nearby trees.
"We saw flames shooting out the back window and a guy walking away from here," Kandace Miller said.
Miller and her friends immediately called 911. They said fire trucks were on scene in a matter of minutes, and while crews tackled the fire, they made sure neighbors were safe.
"The biggest thing I was worried about was kids and neighbors so he went around knocking on doors, waking people up and getting them out of their houses," Miller said.
The neighbor directly behind the burning trailer said he's never been so close to a fire in his life.
"I thought we were going to go up too and we could of," Zeus Phillips said.
The trailer that was on fire was vacant, but neighbors say it was a known spot for squatters.
"There had been squatters who have been using it, and there has been someone arrested for arson on it and they are looking for other individuals," Missoula Fire Marshal Dax Fraser said.
Leaving neighbors with the question, why anyone would set a house on fire?
"It sucks, people are out here trying to buy homes then others go and destroy them like this," Taylor Mienke said.
Even with an arrest, the Missoula Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one was injured in the fire.