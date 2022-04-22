Press release from Arts Missoula:

The Board of Directors of Arts Missoula, the official arts agency for the city of Missoula, has selected Heather Adams as the new Executive Director of the organization, succeeding Tom Bensen. Her position begins June 1.

As the founder and director of the Downtown Dance Collective – a community organization that provided instruction, hosted performances and workshops, and curated art exhibitions – Heather has years of nonprofit leadership and administrative experience. In addition, she has been a longtime dancer, choreographer, and director for programs at the University of Montana and MCT Community Theatre. She is also a teaching artist for SPARK! - Arts ignite Learning, the Kennedy Center arts education initiative administered through Arts Missoula. Heather has choreographed programs with the Helena Symphony, Fort Peck Summer Theatre, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Garden City Ballet, and the Montana Actors Theatre.

“After 18 years of dedicated leadership, Tom leaves an important legacy of collaboration between the City of Missoula and thriving arts organizations that define it,” said Board President John Calsbeek. “In hiring Heather as the next Executive Director, Arts Missoula is beginning a new phase and I am excited for the organization’s potential. It is crucial that the arts sector in Missoula keeps pace with the rapid rate of commercial growth we are seeing. Heather is committed to the arts and to Missoula, and I am eager for Heather’s creative leadership and vision to guide Arts Missoula forward.”

“The selection committee, made up of board and community members, sought someone with the background, skills, and energy to build on what the Arts Missoula staff has created and take our organization into the future. It was clear that Heather best fit the qualifications and experience,” said Jack Sturgis, board member and chair of the selection committee.

Adams is quite appreciative of the board and staff of Arts Missoula for this opportunity, saying “I am looking forward to putting arts advocacy to work to enrich the lives of all Missoulians.”

Bensen, executive director since 2004, will continue to serve during a monthlong transition, retiring June 30.