City officials estimate Missoula's population will double in size by 2050, so they're putting a plan together now for sufficient infrastructure in the future.
It's called the Missoula Long Range Transportation Plan or Missoula Connect for short. The Metropolitan Planning Organization started gathering feedback from the community last summer, asking "What do Missoulians want to see improved?"
On Tuesday the planning board heard public comment on their latest plan for the Missoula connect recommended scenario.
Through previous meetings and surveys the MPO learned folks here in town want to prioritize expanding existing roadways to increase capacity, and enhancing the local trail system to make it easier for folks to get around without a car.
"There are a handful of projects that people said are so important to the region to help us move toward our goals," MPO Planner Jennifer Wieland said.
The recommended scenario, proposed Tuesday, includes major investments in the following types of projects:
- Complete roads to create space for both cars--bikes--and pedestrians on streets like Russell and Broadway;
- Enhance neighborhood connections and accessibility;
- Add more trail extensions;
- create safer intersections that are easier to cross.
All suggestions and projects proposed to the city have been broken down into two categories, recommended and illustrative projects.
In the city's current 5-year transportation improvement budget, funds have already been set aside for recommended projects, but for the other projects
"The illustrative project list gives us the opportunity to seize opportunities," Wieland said.
Like starting a new project once funds become available.
Now, MPO will finalize its 30-year Missoula Connect draft plan, then hold a final public presentation of the plan in May.
In addition to the Planning Board meeting, the Missoula Connect team will host two virtual open houses on March 24 and 25. The same content will be shared in both sessions. All are welcome to attend on Wednesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. or on Thursday, March 25 at noon.