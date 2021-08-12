As tourism bounces back, hotel availability dwindles

MISSOULA, Mont. - As tourism bounces back across the treasure state, hotel availability is dwindling while prices are skyrocketing.
To put this in perspective, when I search for a hotel room here in Missoula for Friday, there's absolutely nothing available. The city's completely sold out.
So, just how hard is it to find a place to stay? I asked visitors themselves.
Kendra Poppy from California said it was actually pretty hard. Chuck Armstrong from New York said he booked this trip probably a month or two ago, and it was very hard. Jim Tolpin from Florida shared there wasn't a lot of availability at the price he was willing to pay.
According to Destination Missoula, Missoula's citywide occupancy rate was 89.1% during the week of July 18-24, and 86.8% the following week.
While yes, Montana has been discovered, the work shortage is also having an impact.
Executive Director at Destination Missoula Barbara Neilan explained hotels are having a hard time finding workers like housekeepers and maintenance people.
Just because there are guests who need a place to stay, the hotels don't have enough staff to turn the rooms, so they end up not offering all the rooms.
Joseph Gary is the assistant general manager at the AC Hotel. He's been helping out housekeepers with laundry and cleaning rooms. It's been like this all summer, he shared.
"And that's a town," Gary said. "It's not just these two hotels. I mean, Missoula is sold out. It's just sold out."
So, if you're planning to travel or have visitors, what can you do? Natalee and Amy Beup from Connecticut shared some advice.
"We started early," Beup said. "We started early, looking early, and this has just been a favorite for the past few years, so I immediately called and booked."