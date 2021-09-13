ASUM, UM Senate calling for vaccine mandate on campus

MISSOULA -- The Associated Students of the University of Montana (ASUM) and the UM Faculty Senate are urging the University to require COVID-19 vaccines as well as more mask mandates.
They're pushing UM to tell the Montana University System's Board of Regents that they want a vaccine mandate.
Both groups overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution, and ASUM's President, Noah Durnell said that shows they're standing up for the students.
"I think the fact that this resolution passed with such a robust number reflects the facts that our senators are prioritizing the public health, safety and welfare of the student body," Durnell said.
They're also calling for a campus-wide mask mandate for all indoor spaces. But, UM's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, said the numbers show the precautions they have in place are working.
"Today [September 13], according to Missoula City-County Health, the number of COVID-19 cases here in the county, the University of Montana makes up only 6 percent of those cases, so we know that our mitigation factors are working, just as they did last year," Kuntz said.
However, Durnell argues that those numbers can change quickly.
"The fact that there's low transmission on campus, it doesn't justify not advocating for a vaccine mandate because we know it's the only solution," he said.
Durnell added that House Bill 702, which prohibits discrimination based on a person's vaccination status, oversteps the authority of the regents, in the same way that HB 102 did with gun rights on campus.
"We asked the regents to follow the same precedent. If we're going to pursue litigation against 102 because it violates are constitutional authority to make decisions for campus's, we should be doing the same for 702," he said.
UM officials said they don't have the authority alone to require COVID-19 vaccines, but they plan to revisit their mask policy on September 20.
