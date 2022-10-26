POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states.
Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds, Amelia Gipe who is now 102 years old.
While her actual birthday may have been October 25, her neighbors had one last surprise party in store for her.
"You know I never had birthday parties; you know back in 1920!We were just hard-working people we'd have a little birthday cake maybe but we didn't have any parties or any big celebrations,” said Gipe.
Well, she got a big celebration today at her home in Polson, filling the room with of birthday wishes, cake, and adoration from everyone. Which is something she says was the best part of the day.
When asked, how does it feel to be 102?
"You know I actually feel pretty wonderful, I don't have an ache of a pain, I take no medications, so I'm just the way I am, I am a little inpatient with the lord, and I tell him that every once in a while,” said Gipe.
Now filled with more love in her heart, she wanted to give one last token of love to those who know her best.
"Thank you to what you have all done, it has been wonderful, even it was overwhelming, it's so much love,” said lovingly Gipe.
