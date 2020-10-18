One man is dead after he was trapped under his ATV this weekend.
The Montana Highway Patrol says A 53-year-old man from Arizona was traveling south on U.S. Forest Service Road 9745 on Saturday just before 3 p.m.
As the man lost control of his ATV after trying to make a turn on a sharp right hand curve. The driver went off the road and overturned with his vehicle on top of him. Trapped under the ATV, the driver died of asphyxia.
Montana Highway Patrol suspects speed and alcohol to be factors in the accident.
The man's name has not yet been released.