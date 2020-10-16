MISSOULA - While in-person events for First Night Missoula are not happening this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a live streamed singing competition will run in its place.
First Night Spotlight will be held on New Year's Eve and is open to all high school students in Missoula. The virtual event will feature live singing, real-time voting, and judges' commentary. Winners of the event will receive cash prizes and performance opportunities. Performances can include 1-3 people.
Auditions for First Night Spotlight open October 19, and are due November 6 by 5 PM. Finalists will be announced November 13 and will be featured on U104.5 FM from December 25-31.
Entry forms are available at artsmissoula.org or by calling 406-541-0860.