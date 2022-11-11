The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday evening, November 10, for a report of a 72-year-old, overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area. Missoula SAR utilized UTV’s and sleds to locate the hunter who was found at approximately 10:45 p.m. The individual was found safe and has been reunited with family.
Missoula SAR would like to remind everyone to be prepared when you head into the mountains. #KnowBeforeYouGo and check weather reports. Weather can change quickly in Montana. Carry the necessary gear to help you survive the ever-changing elements. Missoula SAR would also like to remind everyone to let someone know your plans, locations of where you will be, and your approximate return time.
Missoula SAR would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Life Flight, Missoula Emergency Services, US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
