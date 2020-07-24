UPDATE 8:06 a.m. - The Missoula Rural Fire District is reporting four people are suffering non life-threatening injuries after the crash on Interstate-90 outside Missoula Friday morning.
According to a release from MRFD, a pickup truck collided into a semi-trailer and was deeply lodged into the trailer around 5:30 a.m. near Clinton on mile-marker 116.
MRFD says two people were removed out of the pickup and two people were removed out of the semi.
Missoula Emergency Services Incorporated arrived to the location of the crash with three ambulances to bring the four people to the hospital. MRFD arrived with two fire engines and a command vehicle, and received help from MESI, Clinton Rural Fire District, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.
MRFD says they will release more information on the incident as it becomes available.
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a crash on I-90 that is currently in the eastbound lanes.
The crash is near mile marker 116 and law enforcement is urging drivers to find an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story.