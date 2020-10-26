MISSOULA, Mont. - A cold case that has haunted a Montana community for nearly five decades has been cracked wide open.
Authorities say that they now know who is responsible for killing 5-year-old Siobhan McGuinness of Missoula back in 1974.
The little girl was abducted near her home on the city's northside in the 500 block of N. 2nd St. W. on February 5, 1974.
Her lifeless body was found two days later in a culvert near the Turah exit of Interstate 90.
We were able to sit in on a press conference held via Zoom, in which local, state and federal authorities announced that they connected a man by the name of Richard William Davis to the kidnapping and killing.
She learned that after 46 years they still had a perfectly preserved sample of Siobhan's killer's DNA that they were able to lift from evidence in 2019, compare it to Davis's family members through genetic testing and then pin-point him as Siobhan's killer.
"This was truly a team effort," said Jaeson White, the Chief of Police for the Missoula Police Department. "We would not have been able to achieve this closure without the assistance of a number of people, including the initial detectives, who documented the crime scene and gathered valuable evidence even before there was DNA technology."
Davis has since passed. He died in 2012.
Monday's announcement closes a case that law enforcement officials worked tirelessly to solve, said Chief White, and perhaps, offers closure to the family of Siobhan McGuinness.