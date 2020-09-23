HAMILTON - The Hamilton Police Department is asking for help to find missing 80-year-old Carol Woodward Nutt.
Nutt is a white female, 5 foot 5 inches, 150 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. Nutt left from the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton, MT Tuesday evening at about 8:30.
Nutt was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, jeans and white shoes. She was also carrying a peach handbag. According to HPD, Nutt has severe cognitive impairment and is not able to make decisions for herself.
She may be headed toward the Kalispell area or to Utah. If you have any information you are asked to please contact the HPD at 406-363-2100 or 911.