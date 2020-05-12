MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the person of interest in Monday night's shooting in Missoula.
Law enforcement are trying to locate Zakai Houck, also know as Kai William after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Ancabide Lane on Monday night.
The 20-year-old is described as 5’11” approximately 150 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-4810.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a person laying in Ancabide Lane in the Miller Creek area, Monday night.
The victim was taken to the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was listed in critical condition.
Law enforcement also asked the public to avoid the area of Ryman and North 3rd Street in Missoula.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in.