MISSOULA, Mont. - The authorized campsite is still up and running, providing resources and assistance to those in need.

Approaching the summer season, and now facing the extreme weather, the operators of the site have had to adjust to provide enough acre to the people staying.

The City of Missoula is providing more shade coverage and water than normal due to weather intensity and the medical risks that can come from heat stroke. Partnership Health Center has a community care team of nurses who are there to assist with wounds, medication and overall help.

"I think the most important thing is just trying to meet peoples needs, trying to have a space where we can meet the needs of the residents living there and also meet the needs of our community," said Houseless Programs Manager for the City of Missoula, Emily Armstrong.

In mid-august, the city plans to launch a care team who work directly at the site to not only provide medical help, but to help connect people to resources in general, while also participating in community outreach to neighbors and businesses.