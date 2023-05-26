The following is a press release from Glacier National Park:
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [May 26, 2023] – Glacier National Park has released the identity of the victim of Monday’s Avalanche Creek drowning as University of Kansas student Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani from Saudi Arabia and current resident of Lawrence, Kansas.
On Monday afternoon, Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.
She was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out. They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.
Flathead County Dispatch received and diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. NPS staff, ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.
Alquahtani was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek. Rangers litter carried her out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then transferred to funeral services.
According to friends traveling with Alquahtani, she had just finished her first year of her master’s degree at University of Kansas and was on a road trip tour of national parks to celebrate. Friends described her as a risk taker who loved getting in and being near water.
Law enforcement investigators say there are no indications of foul play. The area where this incident occurred is off-trail and many visitors take the same risk. Water related incidents like this are the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park. Visitors are asked to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff.
WEST GLACIER, Mont. - On Monday afternoon, a 28-year-old female from Kansas fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.
She was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out. They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.
Flathead County Dispatch received and diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. NPS staff, ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.
The woman was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek. Rangers litter carried the woman out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then transferred to funeral services.
Park staff would like to thank the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support and would also like to thank the bystanders for their assistance.
The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends and ask that the public respect their privacy.
Article originally published May 23, 2023.
