MISSOULA - Mount Jumbo is in danger of avalanches but poses no threat to urban Missoula, avalanche experts advised Thursday.
The West Central Avalanche Center (WCAC) advised people via release from the city of Missoula to avoid going on the mountain to prevent an avalanche and possible danger to the city.
WCAC has combined forces with the Missoula Fire Department (MFD), using their drone, WCAC found unsteady snowpack on Mount Jumbo's westward slope above urban Missoula and noticed “the recipe for an avalanche is present”.
According to WCAC, there is no avalanche danger on the east side of the mountain facing East Missoula because there is not enough snow on that side.
“We are being proactive,” MFD Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said in the city of Missoula's release.
The city of Missoula wrote in the release WCAC is asking people to obey Mount Jumbo's winter closure in effort to prevent an avalanche from happening.