MISSOULA, Mont. - The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center will be putting the original 'Peace Sign' back together.
The sign was taken down from the North Hills on May 8, 2001.
On the 20th anniversary of its removal, Community Activist, Jim Parker, took a group up to its original location and gave everyone a history lesson.
"Back in May of 1983, the first appearance of the Missoula Peace Sign would soon be dawning into the public view," Parker said.
Originally a U.S. West telephone tower, Parker said it was dubbed the peace sign after a group of activists painted a symbol of peace on it.
"As the story goes, the bottom third of the sign was painted from the ground with extended rollers. The top was another story altogether," he said.
The telephone company would paint over the symbol, but the persistent activists would re-paint it.
When it was finally removed in the spring of 2001, volunteers kept the pieces in hopes to eventually get it reassembled.
"The sign is gonna be reunited and it's gonna be put up again. No, not here, not up on the hill, but behind the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center," Parker said.
It's a symbol of graffiti to some, but a sense of pride to others.
But now, the sign has finally found its new home.
"People can come and spend their personal time there in reflection in their lives and hopefully share in some community life as well," Parker said.
The peace center is hoping to get the sign installed within the next month or two, thanks to a grant from The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
The JRPC is hosting a Mother's Day event on May 9, to celebrate the sign's planned restoration.