KALISPELL, Mont. - The Backcountry Avalanche Warning in Flathead and Lincoln Counties have been continued.
According to the Forest Service, heavy snowfall, warming temperatures, and powerful winds have created unstable slabs of new and drifted snow.
Backcountry travel is very dangerous as conditions at this time are making large and very large avalanches likely.
These can fail spontaneously or under the weight of a person or snowmachine.
“Avalanches on small slopes may produce enough debris to bury or injure a person. Avalanches in larger paths may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain,” the Forest Service wrote.
Avalanches are likely on and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Flathead Range, and portions of Glacier National Park, including Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass.
The warning is in effect from 6:00 am to Sunday at 12:00 am.
People are asked to avoid travel on or below slopes at all elevations.
