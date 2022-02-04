EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Backcountry Alliance is bringing back their outdoor screening and skiing festival.
Last year Montanans waited for this festival to be streamed on their laptops, but this year it's returning to the big screen.
After one year of cancelling the event due to the pandemic MBA decided it was time to bring the backcountry film festival back home but this time with a bit of Marshall Mountain scenery.
"It's been a backcountry ski destination for missoulians for a long time and to be able to have that codefied as public access it's exciting so we're really happy to celebrate that and bring or community together and have a fun night," said volunteer president, Greg Peters.
Peters' who's partnered with non-profit Winter Wildlands Alliance over 10 years now bringing films to the festival showcasing environmental justice, sustainability, and a peek at the action on the slopes.
"In the time we've been talking half a dozen people have started their ski up Marshall... And that's exactly the kind of stuff people will see in the film and stuff they can try to do... It should be some great inspirational films that hopefully will get people outside, enjoying Montana in the winter," said Peters.
So to embrace the outdoor season, MBA worked alongside more businesses like MTCX, a local owned ski shop. Owner Shaun Radley shares how important it is right now not only to share the new hotspot, but to get people outside.
"It's our mountain now, our community mountain and we need to show not only that it is getting used but also that you can have events up here... So it is a big deal there won't be ton of skiiers out but it's important to have events like the film festival and the ski race here,' said Radley.
The film festival kicks off tomorrow at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the event.
