MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and trying to flee the country.

A report was made at 2:12 am on Aug. 18 for a woman who had been assaulted.

Court documents say the reporting party gave a description of the suspect and stated that he had run on foot from the scene.

On scene, an officer spoke with the victim and two witnesses.

One witness reported he was walking north of Ryman St. from W. Broadway with his friend when they heard a woman scream for help and saw a man attacking the victim.

They yelled at the man who then pushed the victim to the ground, took her phone and ran.

The witness said they chased the man east through the alley and that he ran south towards Higgins Ave. and continued south.

The witness said the man was fast but that he got a good look at him and gave the officer a description of what he looked like and what he was wearing.

The man had also reportedly dropped a phone in the alley during the attack.

The other witness provided a similar statement and description of the man.

After taking the phone that was left behind, the officer called 9-1-1, and dispatch provided the phone’s number and advised there was no local history with the number.

Documents noted the officer saw text messages on the phone that were received around 2:20 am that were later found to have been from escort services.

Law enforcement was able to identify the owner of the phone as Cole Larson Levine, a resident of New Mexico.

Missoula police received information that Levine’s mother was registered to a hotel room at the Comfort Inn on E. Broadway St. in Missoula.

At the hotel, it was learned that Levine’s mother was the only registered guest and the reservation was for five nights, Aug. 14 through Aug. 19 and a note in the file stated she was in town to get her son moved into the University of Missoula.

Around noon, a man entered the lobby and requested to see the woman and the two left in a Hyundai.

Around 12:40 pm, the officer returned to the hotel and saw a vehicle matching the Hyundai.

The officer and a detective saw the woman exit the car and walk into the hotel.

When approached, the woman said Levine was not at the hotel but that she expected to see him soon.

She was asked to have her son contact them when he was back, and the woman asked if he needed an attorney.

The detective told her he wanted to speak with Levine about the cellphone he had lost, which the woman acknowledged knowing he had done, stating he had lost it while out with some friends and that they bought a new phone.

A few days later, on Aug. 25, the victim spoke with law enforcement at the police station and provided details of the attack and a description of her attacker.

The victim said that during the incident, she began “seeing spots” and was having difficulty breathing. She also said she was afraid that she would be seriously hurt.

The Missoula Police Department later received a tip from an unidentified person that stated Levine was looking to flee the country.

Documents say the tip reported Levine was looking at specifically going to a country which does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S. after being involved in an assault that occurred near a bar somewhere in Missoula and that law enforcement was aware of it.

The state has requested bail be set at $200,000.

Cole Larson Levine has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.