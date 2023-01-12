MISSOULA, Mont. - Ballet Beyond Borders is an annual dance event that brings performers together from all over the world to learn and perform together on one stage.
"I don't think there's a better educational tool in the world than sitting with somebody very different than you, and standing next to somebody very different than you, whether you're dancing, singing, or eating," said President of Ballet Beyond Borders Charlene Carey.
Ballet beyond Borders was established in 2017 as a traditional ballet competition and performance, inviting dancers to perform from neighboring countries, but the Covid-19 Pandemic forced the program to transition online in 2020.
Carey told me that the transition was difficult for the program, but it increased their outreach to dancers across the world, who they had never had contact with.
"I was born in Syria. {Ballet} It's the only thing I can do in my life, all my life actually, so it's the only thing that makes me happy, to continue dancing," said Carmel Suliman.
The Ballet Beyond Borders Gala performance is Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm at the Dennison Theatre and you can purchase tickets here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.