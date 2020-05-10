MISSOULA - Put those scissors down. If you have been needing a haircut the wait is over in Missoula County.
We have all had that thought, maybe I can cut my own hair, but fear not barber shops and salons can officially open Monday.
The Bighorn Barber Shop in Missoula has been closed since March and the owner, John Nguyen, is excited to open his doors once again, with a few changes
"I'm going to appointment only and I'm going to average out about 30 min per person so I'm thinking I'm only going to allow one person at a time," Nguyen said.
Along with social distancing the Missoula City County Health Department said employees must go through health screenings and customers have to wear personal protective equipment.
"When customers come in I'm of coarse going to ask that they have face masks on we are also providing hand sanitizer at the shop," Nguyen said.
After being closed for almost a month Nguyen says excited to start cutting hair again even though its going to be a little different.