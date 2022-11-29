UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m.
The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:
"The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022.
Police will be breaking down the perimeter and roads will open for normal traffic patterns shortly. Thank you to all who assisted and supported the efforts of all the first responders on scene.
The investigation will be continued by Missoula Police Department Detective Division."
UPDATE: 4:33 p.m.
Law enforcement are still negotiating with the barricaded suspect in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula.
There is a perimeter set up, and Johnson Street is closed between Central and the mall entrance, and South is closed between Garfield and Kemp, according to the Missoula Police Department.
"Many onlookers have gathered and we understand that people want to know what is going on in their community," MPD said on social media. "If you are looking on please let the first responders continue to focus on the scene. Our main goal is to resolve this safely for those involved, those responding and our entire community."
MPD said SWAT, negotiators and patrol are working at the scene to try to resolve the incident peacefully.
This incident does not involve the Johnson Street Shelter, and it is not a hostage situation.
UPDATE: 1:31 p.m.
Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold told NonStop Local there is a barricaded suspect inside a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.
Arnold said they do not have a time estimate on the situation.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are responding to an ongoing investigation in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.
The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter some nearby roads are blocked, and drivers should expect detours.
MPD asks people give first responders enough space to investigate.
There is a police presence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street for an ongoing investigation. Some surrounding roads are blocked. Expect traffic detours. pic.twitter.com/G8CPJPBCBS— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) November 29, 2022
