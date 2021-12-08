Batting cage site to develop into Fort Missoula Regional Park additions

MISSOULA, Mont. - A popular park in Missoula is getting some new additions and aims to better connect to the neighboring Community Health Care Center.
The former batting cage site off Fort Missoula Road will get a makeover as it joins the rest of Fort Missoula Regional Park.
Missoula Parks and Recreation will add outdoor sports courts for pickleball and handball as well as a reflection garden.
The idea is for this to serve as a gateway between Fort Missoula and Community Health.
County commissioners recently approved the addition.
David Selvage, parks services and systems superintendent, said the reflection garden will connect to Fort Missoula's internment camp history and the additional sports courts will serve growing demand.
He reported in 2018, the Fort's pickleball courts were rented 28 times. In 2020, the courts were rented 270 times.
For handball, the only current options are to play indoors.
"This is pretty exciting," Selvage said. "We don't have a reflection garden. We don't have any outdoor [handball] courts, so offering something new to people that would like to use it, that's a cool thing. Offering more of what people want? That's a cool thing."
The next steps will be to finalize designs to determine how much this will all cost and then fundraise through partnerships and grants.
The makeover could start as early next year with clearing the site, removing equipment and buildings.
The whole process is expected to take a couple of years.