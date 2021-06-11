MISSOULA, Mont. - We are marking the 20th anniversary of the Be Sun Smart program honoring loved ones.
Betty Robinson is making it her life's mission to educate those across the country on the impacts of skin cancer, all in memory of her son, Steven. Betty's son, Steve Robinson passed away in may of 2000. 10 months after he was diagnosed with melanoma, one of the deadliest types of skin cancer.
Betty reflects on the moment her life changed forever -- when doctors gave her the news. Her son's diagnosis inspired betty to launch the be sun smart program -- raising awareness for skin cancer -- a disease that affects millions of families each year.
According to studies, Montana's skin cancer rate is growing nearly 7 times faster than the U.S. average. And this program hopes to educate those on these types of diseases.
"We did not know that much about it, I got on a computer back then, and boy did I realize exactly what he had, you hear about your heart dropping, mine did, " said Robinson.
Before his passing, Steve had one last request for his family. Betty is proud to say she is fulfilling his wishes twenty years later.
"He asked us to do what we could so that others wouldn't suffer the same fate as he, I hope he is up in heaven aware of what I'm doing and I hope that I make a difference," said Robinson.
Being Sun Smart works to change the outcome for many families who face the same reality. Betty encourages everyone to take precautions when exposing yourself to the sun this summer and limit your time outdoors.