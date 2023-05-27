MISSOULA, Mont. - Three separate reports of bear activity on the south side of the University of Montana campus were made Saturday.
An alert from the University of Montana says the activity was between Pantzer Hall and the Veteran services building.
Reports indicate a black bear getting into garbage. Montana Fish and Game officials have been notified of the activity.
People in the area are being told to stay observant.
If you encounter a bear, you can call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1. Information will be forwarded to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to assist their efforts in relocation.
Below are some safety tips for bear encounters from the University of Montana:
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.